NEW BOARD FOR NATPHARM





Renowned medical practitioner Dr Billy Rigava is the new chairman of the National Pharmaceutical Company (NatPharm) following his appointment by Health and Child Care Minister Dr Obadiah Moyo in Harare yesterday. Dr Rigava, a past president of the Zimbabwe Medical Association (ZIMA), the Private Hospitals Association (PHA) and many other professional bodies, was appointed together with anaesthetist Dr Northburga Harunavamwe Chifamba, procurement and supply specialist Dr Johnson Shonhe, lawyer Advocate Rachel Chibaya and banker Mr Gerald Gore.





Dr Chifamba is one of the professionals who separated the Murehwa siamese twins at Harare Central Hospital in 2014.





NatPharm managing director Mrs Flora Sifeku will serve as an ex-offico board member. Three other board members are yet to be appointed.





The new members replace the Dr George Washaya-led board, which was dissolved by Dr Moyo sometime last year.





Inaugurating the board members in Harare yesterday, Dr Moyo challenged the team to work towards addressing drug shortages and corruption at the Government’s sole drug procurer.





He said national drug stocks should be increased to reach 100 percent from the current 65 percent. “You must ensure that NatPharm moves 20 000 kilometres from where it is now by making sure that you improve on stocks such that all our district hospitals are fully stocked with medicines.





“For us to achieve these stocking levels, we need a competent board and a competent management team,” said Minister Moyo.





He said in addition to satisfying public health institutions, the NatPharm board must also ensure that they serve the private sector.





Speaking after the board’s appointment, NatPharm’s new chairperson Dr Rigava said his board was immediately going to run with the country’s vision of establishing bonded warehouses.





Dr Rigava said they will be engaging with all suppliers of medicines to turn this vision into reality.



