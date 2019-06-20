NDUNGE'S SON CHARGED WITH THEFT





One of the sons of the late popular Chipinge traditional healer, Sekuru Ndunge — Jabulani Makuyana — on Monday appeared in court facing charges of breaking into the bedroom of his estranged wife, where he allegedly stole US$7 300 and R9 600.





Sekuru Ndunge, born Charles Ndunge Makuyana, died in April at his plush home in the Southdown suburb of Chipinge at the age of 87.





Jabulani (45), of Usinga suburb in Chipinge, pleaded not guilty to charges of unlawful entry and theft when he appeared before Chipinge magistrate Joshua Nembaware.





He was remanded out of custody to June 26 for trial. Jabulani was represented in court by Tariro Tazvitya of Bere Brothers.





Prosecutor Sesekedzai Mayera told the court that Jabulani and the complainant, Ethel Loreen Jenhu (35), divorced in January last year.





Before their divorce, they had built a house in Usinga suburb where they were both staying.





Jabulani late last year married another wife and divided the house, with the complainant occupying the master bedroom.





It is alleged that on June 11, the accused asked for Jenhu’s bedroom keys from the complainant’s housemaid who, however, refused to hand them.





Jabulani allegedly entered his former wife’s bedroom through the roof and stole US$7 300 and R9 600.



