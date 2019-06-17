skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Monday, 17 June 2019
MLISWA : ONLY A GOVT OF NATIONAL RECONSTRUCTION WILL DO
Monday, June 17, 2019
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
CHIWENGA IN FATAL CRASH
Controversial Harare-based pastor, Talent Chiwenga, was yesterday involved in a road accident which killed three passengers including hi...
FREE VEHICLE IMPORTS FOR CIVIL SERVANTS BEGIN
CIVIL servants can now start applying to benefit from the free vehicle import scheme as part of its undertaking to offer non-monetary bene...
WHY WADYAJENA DID NOT PAY DUTY FOR HIS LAMBORGHINI
NORTON MP Temba Mliswa (Independent) yesterday raised a matter of privilege with Speaker of the National Assembly, Jacob Mudenda, over the...
THIS WAS NO ORDINARY ACCIDENT : CHIWENGA
VIMBAI'S DRIVER RELIVES HORROR CRASH
Affable Vimbai Tsvangirai Java, the daughter of political icon Morgan Tsvangirai breathed her last at 2pm on Monday at a Harare hospital...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment