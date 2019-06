MDC ON ZIMDOLLAR RETURN : ITS MADNESS

Despite government’s promise that it would introduce a new Zimbabwe currency in the next nine months while it addresses the fundamentals, the regime today just ambushed the nation and reintroduced the Zimbabwean dollar as the only legal tender in local transactions. This means that the multi-currency regime, which provided some modicum of decency and predictability, has been thrown out of the window in favor of the volatile local currency that is not backed by adequate gold and foreign currency reserves.