MAN HANGS SELF IN POLICE CELL





A SUSPECT who was being held at the Gwanda Urban Police Station after being arrested for disorderly conduct reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in the cells.





The man whose name is being withheld as his next of kin have not yet been notified about his death, hanged himself from the cell window. National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident and said investigations were underway.

“I can confirm that we are investigating a case whereby a man whose name I can’t supply for now as his next of kin have not been advised was found dead at Gwanda Urban Police Station on Sunday. I can’t release any further details about the incident now as we are still conducting investigations to clearly establish what really happened,’’ he said.





A source close to the investigations who preferred anonymity said the now deceased who stays in Gwanda was arrested on Sunday at around 4AM at a local nightclub for disorderly conduct.





The source said the now deceased was locked up in a cell alone and he became rowdy and started banging the door demanding to be released.





“The cops took him out of the holding cells and talked to him in a bid to calm him down. When he was calm they returned him to the cells at around 5AM and he did not cause any further problems.



