MAN HANGS SELF AS HOOKER WIFE RUNS OFF WITH CLIENT

“My brother was a quiet person and a man of few words. He had a dispute with his wife. They were always fighting. Their domestic problems started when the wife told him that the child they were raising did not belong to my brother after living together customarily for almost three years. My brother was greatly troubled because the wife had left him claiming to have found someone better. My brother loved his wife and I think he was heartbroken and this led him probably to commit suicide because he was lonely and felt rejected,” said a sobbing Ms Moyo. Chronicle