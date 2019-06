MAN AXED TO DEATH OVER 14-YEAR-OLD LOVER

The State, which is being represented by Ms Nokuthaba Ngwenya, is opposing the application, arguing that due to the gravity and seriousness of the offences, Sibanda was likely to abscond if released on bail. “Due to the serious charges that the applicant is facing and the circumstances surrounding the commission of the offence, it would not be in the interests of justice to release him on bail. He recklessly and mercilessly attacked two people with an axe resulting in one of them succumbing to the injuries. There would be a public outcry if the applicant is released into the community where he committed the offence,” argued Ms Ngwenya.