MAGAYA MUM ON ABUSE STORM





Prophetic, Healing and Deliverance (PHD) Ministries leader Walter Magaya has remained mum in the face of damning allegations that he sexually abused a young congregant.





A video of the alleged victim’s parents narrating their child’s ordeal has gone viral on social media amid calls for the controversial church leader’s arrest.





Another video has since surfaced where the alleged victim, who says she got married two months ago, says she was not raped. She recorded the video with a man whom she introduced as her husband.





PHD spokesperson Admire Mango said he could not comment on the allegations because it was a private matter that had nothing to do with the church.





He said Magaya was out of the country. Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi last night said the law enforcement agency would only comment on the issue today.





The couple in the video clip claimed Magaya raped their daughter on several occasions and impregnated her.





The mother of the alleged victim said she learnt of the rape while ushering at PHD Ministries.





“They were never in love, but he just manipulated her and had sex with her against her will in several places including inside the toilet and prayer room,” said the alleged victim’s mother.





On the other hand, the alleged victim accused unnamed people of embarking on a smear campaign. She said she was safe despite claims her life was in danger.

The video has caused a storm on social media with some people calling for Magaya’s arrest. Standard



