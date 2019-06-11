MADINDA QUITS BOSS0





HIGHLANDERS’ head coach Madinda Ndlovu has reportedly agreed terms with ambitious Botswana outfit Gaborone United and is set to join them in August in time for the 2019/2020 Botswana Be Mobile League season kick-off.





According to sources from the six-time Botswana champions, Ndlovu, who is in his second year of a three-year deal with the struggling Bulawayo side, put pen to paper on Monday, taking over from Phillimon Makwengwe.





He has since given a one month’s notice to resign from Bosso, who are in the midst of their worst campaign in which they have been in the relegation zone from Matchday 1.





“From my understanding, the club has reached an agreement with a much respected coach from Bulawayo, but I am not responsible for giving such information to the media. Maybe you can get in touch with our secretary who has been handling the matter,” said the source.





“Get back to us on Tuesday next week,” said Gaborone United secretary-general Lenyeletse Tamocha when contacted for comment.





“Look contract issues are confidential and done by our finance guys. It may be true or not, but at this moment I am not in a position to answer your questions authoritatively. What I can confirm though is that our coach’s contract expired at the end of May and no decision has been reached yet on whether we retain him or not”.





Ndlovu denied the reports, saying he can’t respond to “everything that is written or said about me”.





He said there were too many things said and written about him which he has no say or control over.





“People will write all sorts of things about me and surely I cannot respond to all those things,” said Ndlovu.





Sources said the pull of money was too much for Ndlovu, who is highly regarded in Botswana, having won three league titles in a row.





His first of the two league titles were with the now relegated Mochudi Centre Chiefs before dumping them to join Township Rollers, whom he led to the championship in 2014.





He quit in a huff the following year 48 hours after a 1-2 loss to Gaborone United, then coached by Rahman Gumbo, in the P1 million Mascom Top 8 final.





“Those guys (Gaborone United) are nicknamed Money Machine in Botswana because of the huge financial resources that were injected into the club and the salary they offered him (Madinda) is almost eight times what he is earning at Highlanders. Who in his right senses would reject such an offer? It’s a financial windfall for him,” said a source.





Gaborone United finished sixth last season, 25 points behind title winners Township Rollers. The team was rocked by serious administrative wrangles that saw its leadership roles being taken over by what they called a council of elders before elections ushered in the new executive in September 2018.



