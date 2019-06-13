MACHESO MOBBED, INJURED





ALICK Macheso’s birthday bash at Jongwe Corner ended on a sad note after the sungura ace twisted his palm while greeting fans as he was about to leave the stage.





He was only whisked backstage by his bouncers as fans mobbed him. The drama occurred when one of his fans walking in crutches was jostling to give the singer a handshake.





Speaking about the injury he suffered, the Orchestra Mberikwazvo boss had no hard feelings. “It’s a pure sign of how the fans they love their artistes and music.





“As an artiste, you need to be loved for what you offer. For instance, if you sell bread, the world must not love you only for giving them bread but they must love you too as person anehunhu,” he said.





He however urged fans not to get over excited to avoid injuries. “But let us make sure that no one gets injured whenever we have show, or any gathering, we have kids at our shows, and they need safety.





“Let’s tolerate each other at shows, the peace culture starts from us. All injured or saddened fans must quickly report that to our security, management or any security near to you, mostly before going back home.





“If you have a problem on your way to or from our shows, inform us so that there are any actions to be taken.





“Let’s not forget to love and help the need with the little you have for it will make a very big positive difference in that vulnerable person’s life. Lastly, forgiveness foretells Goodliness hence joy for life,” added Macheso. H Metro







