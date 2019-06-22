LIAR : MAGISTRATE KICKS OUT MAN FROM COURT





A MAN from Bulawayo was chucked out of court for lying to the magistrate about the salary he earns to reduce maintenance payments.





Hearmore Mvundura claimed he only gets $380 per month but his ex-wife, Ms Edwick Mugunzva, produced proof that he earns $620.





The irate magistrate, Mr Jeconiah Ncube, ordered Mvundura to leave the court and gather his senses when he began changing the amount he claimed he earned.





Mvundura, who appeared shaken, returned about an hour later admitting he was getting $620.





He had claimed he did not have a pay slip with him as proof of his earnings.





But Mvundura was surprised when his ex-wife produced copies of his payslip.





“I earn $380 per month, we don’t have pay slips and I can only afford $50 per month for maintenance,” he said.





Ms Mugunzva was demanding $350 in spousal maintenance and for the upkeep of the couple’s two children.





She told the magistrate: “I know he’s no longer interested in me but I need him to help in the upkeep of our children. He earns a lot of money but he is stingy, he does not want to be responsible for his children.”





However, Mvundura accused his wife of cheating on him and he requested a DNA test.





“I doubt if these two children are mine and I can’t pay maintenance to someone who cheats on me, I have a feeling that she lied to me,” he said.





Magistrate Ncube ordered Mvundura to pay $300 per month and said the parties should undergo DNA tests within six months.



