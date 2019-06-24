JAH PRAYZAH DEFENDS HIS LABEL





JAH Prayzah (JP)’s manager Keen Mushapaidze has dismissed claims that the Military Touch Movement (MTM) label has been used to push his own brand at the expense of other artistes under the same stable.





This followed concerns that Jah Prayzah (pictured) was increasingly the dominant artiste in the recording stable — which he established in 2017 — while its other members including ExQ and Nutty O are being overshadowed.





A former member of the movement, Andy Muridzo, left following claims that his brand was slowly being swallowed.





Mushapaidze, however, told NewsDay Life & Style that Jah Prayzah established MTM to help the artistes enhance their profiles and realise their dreams.





“MTM was formed by Jah Prayzah to create a movement that would help in the growth of our entertainment sector. Our values do not include pulling down other artistes, but instead helping each other get to the top together and help them achieve their dreams,” he said.





“We last performed as MTM some time back. It does not make sense for people to say JP has all the stage time yet every MTM artiste has their own shows while representing MTM wherever they are.”





Meanwhile, Jah Prayzah is expected to perform at the One Africa Music Fest in New York, United States, on August 10.





Musicians including Wyclef Jean, Tiwa Savage, Diamond Platinum and Burna Boy are also billed to perform at the festival.





Jah Prayzah has done several local and international collaborations with musicians including Nigerian star Davido, Tanzanian Diamond Platnumz and South Africa’s Mafikizolo.



