ITS NOT ABOUT NUDITY : VIMBAI ZIMUTO ON HER ART EXHIBITION

“I want people to get to know who Vimbai Zimuto is and her world of art. Again also the boldness of an African goddess who has no apologies for being herself has greatly inspired this exhibition. Black women are judged in the world for their hair, skin, body structure, beauty and so forth and when they see a natural black women being so proud they feel challenged, frustrated and tickled because that is one thing our ancestors had and were robbed off. My Africa-ness is more powerful and is something money can’t buy,” she said.