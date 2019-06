GOVT SETS NEW MAIZE PRODUCER PRICE

“Cabinet considered and approved the Zimbabwe National Industrial Development Policy (ZNIDP) 2019-2023. The policy aims to attain the following: a manufacturing sector annual growth rate of at least 2% per annum, a 30% contribution to the national gross domestic savings, a manufacturing value added growth of 16% per annum, a merchandise export growth rate of 10% per annum, and increased employment in the manufacturing sector to 20% by 2022,” she said.