GATEMAN STEALS SOMANJE'S ZWL$1 000





PENGAUDZOKE frontman Faheem Somanje allegedly lost close to ZWL$1 000 to his gateman during a show at Chivavaya Nightclub in Guruve on Saturday.





There was pandemonium on Sunday morning after the gateman, Vitalis Ndlovu, told his boss that he had lost a bag carrying the money to unknown thugs.





Somanje, who did not trust his gateman, filed a police report, leading to Ndlovu’s arrest. The police conducted a body search and recovered ZWL$130 from Ndlovu’s pocket.



