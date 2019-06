GANG ROBS FARMERS, KILLED IN CRASH AS THEY FLEE

IN a typical case of instant justice, two criminals who had robbed some farmers of five bales of tobacco at gunpoint in Harare, died on the spot after their getaway vehicle collided with another car, a few minutes later.

Three others were seriously injured. The accident occurred at the intersection of Josiah Tongogara Avenue and Rekai Tangwena Street as the gang was making good its escape.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident on Tuesday and said the farmers were travelling in a Toyota Canter truck.

The robbers blocked the farmers’ vehicle using a Toyota Passo before robbing them of the tobacco.

The loot was loaded in a bigger truck before the robbers sped off.