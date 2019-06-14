FOREX FOR SCRAP METAL SPARKS SCRAMBLE





HUNDREDS of residents in Mutare’s high-density suburbs have besieged two recently opened scrap yards, supplying all sorts of metals with a tonne going for US$100.





Merchants from Harare, South Africa and Zambia have set camp on the outskirts of the eastern border city to collect used metal which is badly needed by steel manufacturers.





Heaps of scrap metal are now a common feature near the Grain Marketing Board and the Mutare Teachers College premises along the Mutare-Masvingo Highway.





Residents are bringing used vehicle engines blocks, springs, rims, burglar bars, bed frames, cast iron sinks and industrial machinery among other things. When The Manica Post visited the scrap yards yesterday, hired haulage trucks were queuing to transport the scrap metal either to Harare, South Africa or Zambia.



