FIRED ZIMBABWEAN OLD MUTUAL BOSS FIGHTS BACK

Moyo called the allegations "incomplete at best and misleading at worst". He said the insurer had received R23m in ordinary dividends and an additional R20m in preference dividends. "At all times, Old Mutual had a separate director on the NMT board. Importantly, he voted for all these dividends. It is therefore difficult to understand any conflict when Old Mutual was party to these decisions through this director's representation," said Moyo in a statement issued through his lawyer.