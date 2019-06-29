FAKE DOCUMENTS NET JOBLESS DUO RTFS$100 000





Police have arrested two suspected fraudsters who were in the habit of manufacturing fake documents bearing particulars of deceased persons they knew had passed on without collecting their pensions and defrauded the Public Service Commission of nearly RTGS$100 000.





The duo are Matthew Usayi (57) of 10116 Unit H, Seke, Chitungwiza and Ronald Dzonya (25) of 6580 Unit J, Seke, Chitungwiza.

Both are not employed.





In a statement, Criminal Investigations Department spokesperson Detective Inspector Portia Chinho said the two were arrested for fraud involving a total of RTGS$ 99 497-00.





“During the period extending from March to May 2019, the two obtained false documents, bearing particulars of deceased persons they knew had passed on without collecting their pensions,” she said.





“Equipped with the documents, they approached a reputable bank in Harare on two separate occasions purporting to be the pensioners who wanted to reactivate their accounts which had been dormant for some time.





“The two accounts were reactivated on separate occasions between the months of March and April 2019 and a total of RTGS$ 99 497-00 was deposited into the accounts. The two suspects withdrew the money and shared it amongst themselves.”





Det Insp Chinho said the offence came to light when the Public Service Commission discovered that it was over-paying pension funds to the bank and they requested the bank to make an inquiry.





“Investigations carried out revealed that the suspects had fictitiously re-activated the bank accounts of two former pensioners who died in 2004,” she said.





“On May 31, 2019, lucky ran out of the two when they revisited the bank with the intention of re-activating another deceased’s bank account using the same modus operandi. The bank’s officials who were aware of the suspects’ modus operandi immediately alerted the police and the duo was subsequently arrested.





“The two were taken to court and were remanded out of custody to July 11, 2019 on a RTGS $100 bail each.”





Det Insp Chinho urged companies, banks and individuals to expeditiously investigate any suspicious transactions and timeously bring such incidents to the attention of the police.





“Members of the public are encouraged never to submit bank details or that of their departed relatives to anyone,” she said.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police would also like to warn criminals and would be offenders to desist from such activities as the long arm of the law will always catch up with them.”



