EIGHT SOLDIERS UP FOR ROBBERY





EIGHT members of the Zimbabwe National Army reportedly stormed Ceola Mine in Concession, Mashonaland Central province, last week and tried to disarm security guards before stealing gold ore valued at US$150 and fleeing in a military-issue vehicle.





The matter came to light at Concession District Hospital on Friday, where one of the soldiers was admitted after being mauled by guard dogs after failing to jump into their escape vehicle.





Shelton Marerwa (52) was remanded in custody to June 28 while on his hospital bed by Concession resident magistrate Ruth Moyo.





The State alleges that Marerwa, who holds the rank of captain, together with his seven accomplices, stormed at Ceola Mine and identified themselves as being from the President’s Office.





The soldiers, who were armed with three loaded pistols, demanded storeroom keys, alleging that the mine firearms had no licences and, therefore, ordered the security guards to surrender their firearms.





The guards resisted and fought back, before unleashing vicious dogs on the soldiers. The military men fled and left their captain behind, who had been injured in the tussle.





The accused stole a cellphone and some gold ore, before driving away in the military truck.





The soldiers dumped their getaway vehicle after it broke down only a few kilometres from the crime scene.



