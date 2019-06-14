EIGHT ROBBERS POUNCE ON HOUSE, FLEE WITH $24K





A 47-YEAR-old Chipinge woman will live to regret keeping a huge amount of cash in her house after eight armed robbers besieged her home and made good their escape with US$24 000 and R18 000.





Pamela Penyakufa was asleep at her Zivazvako homestead in Nyakumwa village under Chief Mutema in Middle Sabi on Monday night when eight robbers armed with two pistols, machetes, knives, hammers and bolt cutters jumped the precast wall to gain entrance to the homestead.





Manicaland police spokesperson Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa confirmed the incident. Inspector Kakohwa said the robbers also went away with 240 litres of diesel and five cell phones.





“The information we have is that on June 10 at around 9pm, eight armed robbers jumped the precast wall to gain entrance to Zivazvako homestead where Pamela Penyakufa was asleep while two men Danmore Nkomo and Quinton Cylide Wigging were sleeping in the verandah.





“The eight were armed with two pistols, machetes, knives, hammers and bolt cutters. They tied Nkomo and Wigging’s hands with pieces of blanket cloth. The robbers threatened the two with death if they failed to co-operate. At that time Penyakufa was asleep in her bedroom but she woke up after hearing Nkomo screaming.





“She went out to find out what could have been the problem. That is when she met the eight robbers by the verandah. The robbers demanded cash from Penyakufa. They force-marched her to her bedroom where she handed over a satchel containing US$24 000, R18 000 and $240 RTGS bond notes.





“They also went away with 240 litres of diesel as well as five cell phones. They drove off in an unidentified vehicle,” said Inspector Kakohwa.





Manicaland provincial police spokesperson warned members of the public against keeping large amounts of cash in their homes.





“We have always warned members of the public against keeping large amounts of cash in their homes. We continue to warn members of the public in that regard because it is risky and at the end they lose out.



