ED TO SET UP ANOTHER COMMISSION OF INQUIRY

President Emmerson Mnangagwa will soon set up a commission of inquiry to investigate corruption allegations leveled against some Politburo members, government officials and business people by Zanu PF Youth League.





National Spokesperson, Ambassador Simon Khaya Moyo confirmed the development during a media briefing on the outcome of the 330 Zanu PF Politburo meeting held at the party headquarters in Harare this Wednesday.





Ambassador Khaya Moyo said while the President has called for zero tolerance to corruption, the Youth League has however apologised for making such allegations on senior party members and other prominent people without following the right channels.



