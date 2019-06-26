ED APPOINTS TWO SUPREME COURT JUDGES





President Mnangagwa has with immediate effect appointed two new judges to the Supreme Court bench to beef up human capital and ease workload of the appellate court.





Justices Nicholas Mathonsi and Charles Hungwe were among the five High Court judges who were last week interviewed to fill two vacancies at the Supreme Court. The other judges who participated in the interviews were Justices Alfas Chitakunye, Felistaus Chitakunye and Samuel Kudya.





Justice Hungwe is currently working in Lesotho following his secondment to that country’s High Court bench. A lawyer by profession Justice Hungwe served the High Court bench for almost 20 years. He joined the High Court bench in 2000.



