ED APPOINTS TWO SUPREME COURT JUDGES

Justice Mathonsi joined the High Court bench in 2010. He has worked both at the Harare and Bulawayo courts. In 2015, the late former Chief Justice Godfrey Chidyausiku named Justice Mathonsi as one of the top performing and hardworking judges. Opening the 2015 legal year in Harare, the late former Chief Justice singled out Justice Mathonsi for special mention after the former Harare High Court judge wrote a staggering 72 judgments in 2014. Herald