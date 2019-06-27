DOC SUSPENDED FOR REFUSING TO DONATE TO ZANU PF





The medical superintendent at Gutu Mission, the biggest referral hospital in Gutu District has been suspended allegedly after he refused to donate money to Zanu PF.





Sources told The Mirror that Dr Edmore Zvidzai who heads the hospital refused to donate funds towards Independence celebrations during a fundraising campaign by Zanu PF youth. This allegedly created bad blood between him and the party youth who then pushed for his ouster.





Zvidzai declined to comment when contacted by The Mirror. The Mirror understands that Dr

Zvidzai has since applied for a transfer from Masvingo Province.





The Provincial Medical Director Amadeus Shamhu said that Zvidzai had applied for a transfer from Masvingo Province but professed ignorance on the former’s reasons for making the move.





“Dr Zvidzai requested a transfer from Masvingo Province but I don’t know his reasons for making the move,” said Dr Shamhu.





Zanu PF Masvingo Provincial Youth chairperson Brian Munyoro said party leadership in Gutu recommended for the transfer of Zvidzai after he clashed with one of their councillors at the hospital last week recently.





He alleged that Dr Zvidzai threatened to kill all Zanu PF patients who turned up at the hospital. He said the decision to have Dr Zvidzai transferred followed a meeting that included members of the district Joint Operations Command.





“We made recommendation for his transfer after he clashed with our councillor for Ward 37 last week at the hospital. He shouted at our councillor that all Zanu PF supporters who will visit the hospital will not leave alive since they do not deserve to live,” alleged Munyoro.