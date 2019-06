DIARRHOEA OUTBREAK HITS HARARE

Dr Chonzi advised the people in the three suburbs to use the water that is there sparingly and also treat the water by boiling or using aqua tablets. The Combined Harare Residents Association (CHRA) has expressed concern over the threats posed by poor service delivery in the three areas. “Budiriro is one of the areas that was hard hit by the cholera outbreak which claimed thousands of lives in Harare, yet sewer bursts continue to be the norm in the area” said CHRA in a statement. Herald