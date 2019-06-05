skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Wednesday, 5 June 2019
DIALOGUE MORE EFFECTIVE THAN PROTESTS : ZCTU
Wednesday, June 05, 2019
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
The President shakes hands with the ZCTU boss
Posted in:
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
WRITING ON THE WALL : MOYO
WHEN IT GETS TO THIS, the writing on the wall is pfeexit! pic.twitter.com/fr5pfu1nPV — Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) June 2, 2019 ...
SHE IS A MAN : MALE HOOKER BEATEN UP BY CLIENT
A male prostitute from Mkoba suburb in Gweru who has been masquerading as a woman for the past five years, was recently assaulted by his c...
ENZO LEFT FOR DEAD
Local musicians say they now fear for their lives and there is need to scale up their security to throw off would-be attacks. This wa...
PIC : CHILLAXING
Uncle Bob
WHEN MUJURU AND I TOLD MUGABE TO GO : DABENGWA
Civil disturbances that happened in the early years of Zimbabwe’s Independence that came to be known as “Gukurahundi” were a conspiracy by...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment