DA, EFF SQUARE OFF OVER ZINDZI MANDELA





The DA has joined AfriForum in calling for the head of South Africa's ambassador to Denmark, Zindzi Mandela, over a tweet about land.





The DA's shadow minister of international relations, Darren Bergman, said the comment caused a storm on social media – but perhaps more importantly, it was not sanctioned by international relations minister Naledi Pandor.





This meant she had contravened the code of conduct for the public office she occupies –and that is grounds for her dismissal, argued Bergman.





Mandela's tweet read: "Dear Apartheid Apologists, your time is over. You will not rule again. We do not fear you. Finally #TheLandIsOurs."





The DA said in a statement: "If it is confirmed that Ambassador Mandela was the author of the divisive tweets and that she did not receive approval to express these views or to travel, she must be recalled immediately.





"In the meantime, the DA has sent urgent questions to Minister Pandor asking whether the views of Ambassador Mandela are also the views of the South African government.





"The Democratic Alliance recognises that the reconciliation project in South Africa has stalled over the past decade. The progress we had made since 1994 has halted, leading to many South Africans feeling they don’t have a stake in democratic South Africa."





Pandor's office confirmed it was investigating the comments attributed to Mandela.





The EFF and the BLF have thrown their weight behind Mandela, insisting she should remain in office.





SowetanLIVE reported that Mandela had said she was not accountable to anyone for her views. This was after AfriForum said Pandor should recall and fire her for "racist and divisive" tweets.



