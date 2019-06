CORRUPT MINISTERS WILL BE ARRESTED : MATHEMA

“If you look at the papers, a lot of people are being arrested on corruption charges every week. This is done by police and other systems, the Anti-Corruption Commission; people are appearing in courts. We are doing all we can to fight corruption as the New Dispensation. Nobody should earn what they didn’t work for. I’m a Ministerand as Minister it’s easy for me to use my position in order to access what I’m not supposed to have. Whether I’m a Minister or chief executive, if I’m found to be corrupt the law has to take its course. Corruption is not only in Government but it is right across the spectrum even in the private sector,” said Minister Mathema.