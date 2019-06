COPS ROUND UP MONEY CHANGERS

“We applaud members of the public for their continued support in our work as we strive towards realising a crime free city. Through cooperation with the police, members of the public last week enabled us to crackdown on a drug syndicate which has been supplying toxic substances to the public, mostly our gullible and vulnerable youths. We are looking forward to such engagements as it is the duty of every citizen to ensure that we rid our streets of all sorts of crimes,” said Inspector Ncube. Chronicle