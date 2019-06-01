COP SMASHES WIFE WITH CHAIR





A policeman has been fined $100 for beating up his wife who is also a police officer over an undisclosed issue.





Makhosini Musindazi who is based in Victoria Falls and is studying at the Gwanda Provincial Hospital punched his wife, Constable Thenjiwe Musindazi who is based at Gwanda Urban Police Station several times before he struck her with a chair. He further attempted to hit her with a coffee table but a workmate intervened.





Musindazi was convicted on his own plea of guilty to physical abuse by Gwanda magistrate, Miss Lerato Nyathi. He was ordered to pay a $100 fine or sentenced to two months imprisonment in case of default.





In passing her sentence Miss Nyathi rebuked Musindazi for breaking the law which he was supposed to enforce.





“As a police officer you represent the law and you are supposed to enforce the law. We don’t expect such violent behaviour and criminal activities from someone of your status. You could have caused serious damage to the complainant considering that you armed yourself with furniture and used it to attack her.





“Your actions can’t be overlooked and as the courts we don’t condone such behaviour especially from a law enforcement agent,” she said.





Prosecuting, Miss Faith Mutukwa said Musindazi assaulted his wife on 12 May at about 6am at her place of residence at ZRP Gwanda Urban residence.





“On 12 May at around 6am Musindazi went to his wife’s place of residence and tried to open her bedroom door while she was inside but he failed as it was locked.





“A few minutes later the complainant opened the door in preparation to go to work and found Musindazi standing outside her door.





“Musindazi entered into the room and started assaulting the complainant. He punched her several times on the face and then picked up a chair and struck the complainant once on the right arm. The complainant screamed for help and her workmate Constable Muchedzi arrived at the scene to see what was happening,” she said.





Miss Mutukwa said Musindazi then picked up a coffee table intending to hit his wife but Cst Muchedzi helped her to escape from the room. The complainant reported the matter resulting in Musindazi’s arrest.



