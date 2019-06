CIO FONDLES COP'S BOOBS

“On 28 April at around 2am, the complainant was in a taxi with her husband on their way home while Chikaka was in the same vehicle sitting next to her on the other side. When they were at Gwanda Police Station residential area where she and her husband were dropping off, Chikaka extended his hand and fondled the complainant’s right breast. The complainant confronted Chikaka over his actions and in response he uttered vulgar words at the complainant which resulted in a misunderstanding. The complainant reported the matter to the police,’’ she said.