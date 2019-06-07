skip to main
Friday, 7 June 2019
CHASI FIRES ZESA BOARD
Friday, June 07, 2019
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
ENERGY and Power Development Minister Advocate Fortune Chasi has fired the entire ZESA board for failing to “appreciate the urgency of the situation we are in”.
A new board of ‘hands-on” people will be appointed soon. Herald.
