CHASI FIRES ZESA BOARD

ENERGY and Power Development Minister Advocate Fortune Chasi has fired the entire ZESA board for failing to “appreciate the urgency of the situation we are in”.
A new board of ‘hands-on” people will be appointed soon. Herald.

