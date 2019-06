CATHOLIC PRIEST LOCKED OUT

A Chitungwiza Roman Catholic priest was on Sunday locked outside the church’s premises by the angry congregants accusing him of poor administration.

Father Maxmillian Karombo of St Theresa Parish in Chitungwiza is at loggerheads with his congregants over a host of maladministration issues.

On the day in question Fr Karombo had to go over the gate so that he conducts a mass service inside the building.

The parishioners are accusing the man of cloth for his misconduct and violation of church’s principles.