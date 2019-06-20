CATHOLIC PRIEST LOCKED OUT





A Chitungwiza Roman Catholic priest was on Sunday locked outside the church’s premises by the angry congregants accusing him of poor administration.





Father Maxmillian Karombo of St Theresa Parish in Chitungwiza is at loggerheads with his congregants over a host of maladministration issues.





On the day in question Fr Karombo had to go over the gate so that he conducts a mass service inside the building. The parishioners are accusing the man of cloth for his misconduct and violation of church’s principles.





Fr Karombo took aim at some individuals accusing them of having agendas against him. “I had to climb over the gate in order to lead the Mass to fulfil my obligation of celebrating Sunday Mass as a Priest.





“I was locked out by certain individuals. Failure to attend Mass would have landed me in trouble with my superiors. The time I got inside to celebrate Mass, the rest of church members were in jubilation and I was unharmed. Everything went on well,” he said.



