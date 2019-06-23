BOGUS CHARGE : TWO ZIMBABWEAN COPS EXONERATED IN BOTSWANA





Two Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officers who were charged with possession of suspected stolen property were today exonerated from the charge.

The state had alleged that constables Tapiwa Mugabe, 30, and Kenneth Chabaya, 28, were found in possession of batteries at Dumela Industrial Site on June 3, 2019.





The police believed that the batteries belonged to a local telecommunications company, Mascom Wireless.





During the accused’s appearance in court today, it emerged that they bought the batteries from some people in Zimbabwe.





The police through Interpol managed to confirm that the duo indeed bought the batteries from some people in Zimbabwe, but they did not declare them at the Botswana Unified Revenue Service (BURS) at the Ramokgwebana border post.





The accused’s attorney Morgan Moseki told the court that the charges against his clients were bogus.





“My clients were kept in custody for more than 48 hours as stipulated by the law. They are law-abiding officers of the ZRP. Nobody has ever complained that the batteries belonged to them.





The accused’s jobs’ status in Zimbabwe is hanging on the balance because of this charge. They may end up losing their





jobs due to the bogus charge that the police laid against them. We will sue the Attorney General for unlawful detention and malicious prosecution,” Moseki said.





Moseki added that to be found in possession of something does not mean that it is stolen property.





“I know that the state is withdrawing the charges against the accused but the accused were persecuted by those who were supposed to protect them,” Moseki said.





Earlier on, assistant superintendent Pearl Nkele told the court that the police went to Zimbabwe to look for people who the accused said they bought the batteries from.





“The police met three people in Mphoeng in Zimbabwe who the accused bought the batteries from. The said people confirmed that the batteries were not stolen but they sold the batteries to the accused,” Nkele said.



