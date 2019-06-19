BISHOP BEDS CHURCH MEMBERS : PROTESTORS





MEMBERS of the Zviratidzo ZveVapostori yesterday marched to Mutare Rural police camp to register their grievances in protest against their leader, Bishop Richman Nyamombe, whom they are accusing of bedding church members among a litany of several other allegations.





The protesters waved placards singing church songs calling for the ouster of the cleric together with his sibling Lovemore.





They said the duo was bringing the church’s name into disrepute because of their actions.



