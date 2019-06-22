BEITBRIDGE GAY MAN VANISHES





Thobias Ndou, who is said to be gay, has gone missing from Beitbridge after his attempt to commit suicide a few weeks ago failed.





The Mirror is reliably informed that Ndou attempted to commit suicide, then disappeared after failing to pay his gay partner only identified as Eva R1 200 that they agreed on as monthly fees.





Ndou who worked at former Beitbridge West MP Metrine Mudau’s grinding mill was nagged by Eva so much that he was left with no option but to think of committing suicide. Officer Commanding Beitbridge District (Dispol) Chief Superintendent Tichaona Nyongo confirmed the story.





Efforts to get a comment from Ndou were fruitless. Eva could not be reached for a comment.





Sources said Ndou who worked at a grinding mill at Mashavire Shopping Centre had a misunderstanding with Eva after he failed to pay his dues for the month as per their agreement.





Eva went and confronted Ndou at his workplace and there was drama at the grinding mill when Eva made noise demanding his money.



