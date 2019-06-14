ASK ED LIVE





HARARE’s prime talk radio station, Capitalk 100.4FM, is set to host its first live interview with President Mnangagwa today, with various issues confronting the economy such as price increases and currency reforms expected to be discussed.





The interview starts at 7PM. The station, which prides itself in “Leading the Conversation”, is advertising the interview on various social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Twitter and Facebook.





Capitalk 100.4FM head of content, Ms Nyaradzo Makombe said the interview, dubbed “Catching up with ED (Live)”, is predicated upon President Mnangagwa’s declaration that he was a “listening President” and the interlocution it will be testimony of the Second Republic’s openness and transparency .





Ms Makombe said they have started collecting questions from listeners and are ready for the titanic interview.





“We are picking it up from his inauguration speech where he said he is going to be a listening President. So we feel as a station that this is one of the platforms we have created for him,” said Ms Makombe.





“We are going to look at the introduction of a new currency; what it means, so we expect him to explain on that. We are going to review his days in office and we are going to review his team that he put on the job, how they have been faring, and is he happy with it (the team)?”