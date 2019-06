APOLOGISE FOR KILLINGS : CHIEFS TELL ED

“While there were some non-state actors here and there such as political party activists and dissidents of various descriptions who committed gross violations of human rights and various types of crimes such as acts of banditry, armed robbery, arson and rape, the Gukurahundi atrocities were primarily committed by the state and its security institutions and agencies and those acting on its behalf, or under its orders, or at its instigation and incitement, or otherwise subcontracted by it.”