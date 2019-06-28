ANGLICAN PRIEST BEDS ANOTHER PRIEST'S WIFE

Makanga

An Anglican priest has been found in bed with another priest’s wife in Mutare.

Reverend Talent Makanga said he caught his wife in a compromising position with Reverend Position Chikuruwo.





Rev Makanga has since written to Bishop Eric Ruwona in which he requested the Bishop to intervene in the adultery case.





“On Friday June 7, 2019, an incident occurred around midnight at our parish house where I and my cousin William witnessed Rev Chikuruwo and my wife in a spare bedroom.





“Upon arrival we were astonished and disheartened with the kind of night dress that my wife was putting on and Reverend (Chikuruwo) was trying to put back his shirt. I failed to get a clear explanation and went to bed. The following morning I informed my relatives and the Dean about the issue.





“The family resolved that my wife needs sometime at her home village. On 11 June, the DS and Ven Chikore, his wife and a neighbour came to hear the story that had gone viral.





“The conclusion was that what the two did was not proper and (they)were supposed to apologise of which they accepted,” wrote Rev Makanga.





He went on and said the matter was troubling him. “Lord Bishop this issue has devastated and traumatised me and I am confused.





“As a family we have done our part and (we) will follow the procedures according to Shona culture. I just pray that as for my brother priest it is up to the church to decide. As I have presented my facts before to the DS and his delegation and they all agreed that the issue was very sensitive. I am now leaving the issue to them. For me to discuss it further it is quite disheartening,” he said.





During yesterday’s interview Rev Makanga confirmed that he wrote the letter.





“I am the one who penned the letter chronicling what happened. You should realise that there was a lot of pressure when this thing happened about three weeks ago. The church leaders felt it would tarnish the image of the church so we were gagged. This is the reason it came out the way it did in The Manica Post.





“Right now I was told to go on leave pending investigations of the matter. I detailed everything that happened in the letter to the Bishop and I am surprised that the Bishop is saying he has not yet seen my letter. In fact, when it happened, we actually went to the Officer Commanding Mutare District Police office where my colleague apologised for what happened. I forgave him and my wife during that meeting at Mutare Central Police Station. However, after the incident, I decided to separate with my wife,” he said.





When contacted for comment Bishop Ruwona said he heard about the story and he duly advised the complainant to put in black and white what had happened.



