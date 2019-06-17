43 LAWYERS TO FIGHT FOR EIGHT HIGH COURT POSITIONS





THE Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has shortlisted 43 candidates, among them five Bulawayo lawyers, to fill eight positions on the High Court bench.





JSC deputy secretary, Mr Sithembinkosi Msipa said they have since forwarded the names of the prospective candidates to the Law Society of Zimbabwe (LSZ) for scrutiny to ensure that it recruits judges who would not engage in corruption and other malpractices.





“We received 43 valid nominations of prospective candidates to the post of judge of the High Court. In its assessment of whether each of the prospective candidates meets that requirement, the Judicial Service Commission can be assisted by the comments of the profession on each candidate,” said Mr Msipa.





In terms of the JSC timelines, the comments from lawyers and advocates in the LSZ are supposed to reach the judicial body on or before Thursday.





The interviews for the shortlisted candidates will be conducted on July 8 and July 9 starting at 9AM in Harare. The interviews will be open to the media and members of the public.





The five Bulawayo lawyers shortlisted for the interviews include former magistrate, Mr Kenneth Lubimbi, who now runs Kenneth Lubimbi Partners, Mr Christopher Dube, a senior Partner at Dube-Banda Nzarayapenga Legal Practioners, Mr Simba Mawere, Mr Bongani Ndlovu and Mr Edmund Edios Marondedze.





The JSC is on a drive to bring justice closer to the people and ensure that matters are heard on time. Recently, it opened a permanent High Court in Masvingo and Mutare bringing to four the number of permanent High Court stations after Harare and Bulawayo.





There are plans to open similar courts in Gweru.





Last week, the Supreme Court opened a registry in Bulawayo to cater for litigants from the southern part of the country in line with the Government’s commitment to implement the constitutional provision on devolution and decentralisation of services.





The JSC is planning to set up a permanent Supreme Court in Bulawayo soon after completing the ongoing decentralisation of the High Court.



