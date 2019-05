ZUMA : I'M DRAINED

"We sometimes forget that Mr Zuma is a human being. He is a grandfather. He is a father. He is a brother. He has got the same feelings that we all do. Because he has been dirtied over decades with allegations that he is corrupt some of us see him as less of a human. He is feeling very bad about the continuation of this matter. He has shame and pride," his attorney, Daniel Mantsha, toldSowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE on Friday shortly after arguments in Zuma's application for a stay of permanent prosecution ended.