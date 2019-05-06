ZIMPAPERS RADIO STAFF ON GO SLOW





Zimbabwe Newspapers (Zimpapers) Group radio division staff reportedly downed tools yesterday in protest over late payments.





A staffer at Diamond FM in Mutare, who preferred to speak on condition of anonymity, told NewsDay that the company was ill treating them.





“We are on go-slow today because our employer is paying us two weeks on after the actual pay day. Another grievance is that there is unfair treatment of independent contractors,”the source said.





“These are supposed to get benefits such as sick leave, medical aid and bonuses, but they have not gotten them for the last three years. There is also no salary increment.”





Another source said after their efforts to negotiate were turned down by the employer, they thought the only language Zimpapers bosses could understand was an industrial action.





The staff said the strike had spread to Zimpapers Group’s other radio stations such as Capitalk FM in Harare and Nyaminyami FM in Kariba.





The Zimpapers Group is alleged to have not been spared by the “austerity for prosperity” measures which was introduced by President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government as staff salaries

have been eroded following the devaluation of the local Real Time Gross Settlement dollar currency against its benchmark, the United States dollar.





Zimpapers Group spokesperson Beatrice Tonhodzayi said they had met staff in Mutare and resolved their grievances.





“Our teams are at work. The stations are on air. There were some internal meetings with staff in Mutare, as is the case with any organisation in these tough times, but all is well. Like