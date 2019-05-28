ZANU PF POLITBURO NULLIFIES BYO POLLS





THE dates for the Zanu-PF provincial elections for Bulawayo and Harare provinces will be announced by the Politburo following the nullification of the results of the Bulawayo provincial elections last week.





The party’s provincial leadership in Bulawayo declared the elections null and void last week after it was realised that the calibre of party members that were being nominated into leadership positions was below the party’s expectations and standards.





In an interview yesterday, the party’s Secretary for Administration, Cde Obert Mpofu, said elections for the provincial executive council members would only take place after direction from the Politburo and the President and the First Secretary of the party, Cde Mnangagwa.





“We have advised the restructuring teams in both Bulawayo and Harare Metropolitan provinces to restrict their restructuring exercise from cell up to district level only. The teams should work independently without due influence from the local leadership.





“The teams should prepare comprehensive reports on the process from the beginning up to district restructuring which will be presented to the Politburo. The report should contain all the facts, figures and details about the process. Dates for the elections will be set thereafter,” said Cde Mpofu.





Consequently, he added, provincial elections carried out in Bulawayo were declared null and void.





Cde Mpofu said the party was happy with the way the elections at cell, branch and district level were handled recently.





“Generally, we are happy with the election process so far. All the authorised structures voted and this is what we want because it’s their democratic right to vote. The restructuring exercise is an important programme for the party and it shall be treated accordingly,” he said.



