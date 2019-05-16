ZANU PF MP'S PISTOL STOLEN





Bindura North legislator Kenneth Shupikai Musanhi (Zanu PF) has been fined $200 after he left his pistol unsecured inside a car following a campaign rally in Chiwaridzo high-density suburb in July last year.





The 62-year-old legislator, who was being represented by lawyer Graciano Chapupu Manyurureni, was on Monday fined on his own plea of guilty when he appeared before Bindura magistrate Ethel Chichera.





Prosecutor Tariro Janhi told the court that on July 31, Musanhi went about conducting party business with his pistol dangling from his shoulder holster.





He suddenly fell sick and loosened his shoulder holster as he drove back to his house. On arrival, he went inside the house while his campaign team went away.





The legislator took another vehicle to visit a dentist, where he was further referred to South Africa for treatment, leaving the firearm unsecured in the motor vehicle.



