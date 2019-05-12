ZANU PF MP SUED OVER FERTILIZER DEBT





Zanu PF legislator for Bindura South Remigious Toendepi Mutangira has been dragged to court by a fertilizer and chemical manufacturing firm which is seeking over $18 063 for services rendered to him almost two years ago.





The Zimbabwe Fertiliser Company (ZFC) Limited issued summons against the MP on May 3, 2019 and the legislator is yet to enter his appearance to defend.





“In May 2017 plaintiff (ZFC) and defendant (Mutangira) entered into a written agreement in terms of which the defendant purchased from plaintiff fertilizer and chemicals

and it was agreed that the defendant would pay within 180 days,” the firm said in its declaration.





The firm further said, in terms of the agreement between the parties, it sold and delivered fertilizer and chemicals costing $28 081,18 and the MP only paid $10 017,87

leaving a balance of $18 063,31.





“It was further agreed between the plaintiff and defendant that in the event of legal proceedings being instituted against the defendant collection commission will be paid

in terms of the Law Society by laws and all costs would be met by the defendant as at between attorney and client and interest will be paid at the rate of 5% per month in the event of a default,” ZFC Limited said. The matter is pending. Newsday