ZANU PF GOES TO THE POLLS IN BULAWAYO

Nare

HUNDREDS of Zanu-PF members aspiring to be part of the Bulawayo Provincial Executive Council on Monday thronged the party offices at Davies Hall to submit their CVs and application letters.





Zanu-PF Bulawayo Province will go to the polls on Saturday and Sunday for the provincial council executive council elections after Zanu-PF First Secretary and President Mnangagwa dissolved all the party’s structures in March this year.





The Provincial elections were slated for last Sunday but were deferred due to the burial of the Zanu-PF National Consultative Assembly member and national hero Cde Velaphi Misheck Ncube on Thursday last week.





Retired Colonel George Nare, who is in charge of the exercise, said all members interested in contesting for the positions of Provincial Chairperson for the Main Wing, Women’s League and Youth League should have submitted their CVs to the Provincial Administrator by Tuesday afternoon.





“Due to the burial of the national hero Cde Velaphi Ncube, we had to move the provincial elections to this weekend. The PEC elections will be held on 18 and 19 May 2019,” he said.





“All members who are interested in contesting positions of Provincial Chairpersons for Main Wing, Women’s League and Youth League in the Provincial Council Elections should submit their CVs to the PA’s office by 14 May 2019 at 1200 hours.





“These individuals should have served as a member of the district for at least one term, or should have been a Provincial member, or in the case of one being a member of a senior organ, one must first resign and have proof of resignation.”





All those aspiring to be in the Youth League executive are to be between 15 and 35-years-old.





The venues for the Polling Stations are Davies Hall (Area 1), Sub-Office Magwegwe (Area 2), Mpopoma Park (Area 3), Bullet Shopping Centre (Area 4) and Nketa Hall (Area 5).





The polling stations will be open from 10AM to 4PM.





Most of the people who dropped their CVs said they were pleased with the transparency of the process.





“This process has been transparent since day one and it shows that the party is really rebranding and restructuring, doing away with cancerous elements who believed in imposition of leaders,” said one member.





“As you can see, all age groups are represented well here, showing that the party is for everyone. I hope that people will be able to select their provincial leaders peacefully.”





The party leadership said the dissolution of the party’s structures in Bulawayo and Harare was meant to address problems that have resulted in the party perennially losing elections in the two metropolitan provinces.



