ZANU PF DELEGATION OFF TO OBSERVE SA POLLS





PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has sent an 11-member team led by Zanu-PF secretary for finance Cde Patrick Chinamasa to observe the South African national elections to be held next Wednesday.





In a statement yesterday, party secretary for information and publicity Cde Simon Khaya Moyo, said the team includes former Senate President Cde Edna Madzongwe, Zanu-PF deputy secretary for youth affairs Cde Lewis Matutu, secretary for business liaison Cde Sithembiso Nyoni.





Other members of the delegation are Cdes Amon Murwira, Mike Madiro, Monica Mavhunga, Fortune Chasi, Mail Nkomo and Caroline Tsitsi Mugabe. “The delegation leaves for South Africa tomorrow (today),” said Cde Moyo.

The ruling ANC has won the majority vote since the country attained independence in 1994 under the late Nelson Mandela who became the country’s first black President.





A record 48 political parties will be contesting in this year’s polls. The most prominent challengers to the ANC are the Democratic Alliance (DA) led by Mr Mmusi Maimane and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) fronted by Mr Julius Malema, a former ruling party youth leader.





According to poll surveys conducted in the country, the ANC is tipped to win the majority of the 400 seats being contested in the National Assembly.



