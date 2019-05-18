ZANU PF BYO VOTES : RESULTS TODAY





THE Zanu-PF Bulawayo Province yesterday held its provincial elections at the party offices where four candidates threw in their hats for the chairman’s post in the main wing.





The four are Cdes Abednico Nyathi, Isaac Dakamela, Cephas Ncube and Cornelius Nyathi. Cde Abednico Nyathi, a former Bulawayo Mayor and Cde Dakamela once served as the party’s provincial chairman while Cde Ncube is currently chairing the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans’ Association (ZNLWVA) Bulawayo Province.





The co-ordinator of the exercise, Retired Colonel George Nare said results were expected to be announced today.





“We had a high voter turnout and the voting went on smoothly. There were no incidents of violence or any arguments whatsoever. What made a delay in the process was a meeting we held before the voting began where we explained how the procedure would be done. What we really want to emphasise is the peaceful manner in which these elections were carried out. It is a sign of political harmony and maturity within the party and we hope to see this throughout the country,” said Rtd Col Nare.





He said yesterday’s elections were for provincial chairperson posts, Women’s League and Youth League.





“There were four candidates vying for the post of chairman for the province, five for the Women’s League and six for the Youth League. The names of the winners will be announced tomorrow, after we have finished compiling the figures,” said Rtd Col Nare.



