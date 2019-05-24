WOMAN TRIES TO SELL BABY FOR CARS





A 19-YEAR-OLD woman from Dulivhadzimo, Beitbridge, has been taken to court for attempting to trade her daughter for three cars to a Zimbabwean based in South Africa in a suspected ritual case meant to boost his transport business.





Agness Sheron Teverashe Pedzisai was not asked to plead to a charge of conspiracy to murder, when she appeared before Beitbridge regional magistrate Crispen Mberewere on Wednesday.





The magistrate remanded her in custody to June 5 for trial.





Prosecutor Munyonga Kuvarega told the court that sometime in April, Pedzisai obtained contacts of Brian Musekiwa Mungofa, who is based in South Africa and started talking to him through text messages.





Pedzisai allegedly told Mungofa that she was offering her child, who was staying in Chivi, so that he kills her and obtain body parts for the enhancement of his transport business.





She demanded a Nissan Caravan, Honda Fit and Altezza in exchange for the child.





Mungofa reported the matter to one Constable Mbembwe of the Criminal Investigation Department in Beitbridge.



