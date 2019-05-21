WIFE BASHED OVER NEW KNICKERS





A school teacher from Manhekwe Primary under Chief Chivi was at Chivi Magistrates Court on Thursday to give evidence in a case where her husband assaulted her after finding out that she had a new panty.





This is the second time that Vimbai Machache (38) was beaten by Herifanos Mawere (45), her husband and truck driver at G. Transport.





Mawere was found guilty of assaulting his wife and was fined $50 or one month in prison by magistrate Perseverance Mukumba.





It is the State case that there was a misunderstanding after Mawere saw a new red panty which Machache bought for herself.





Mawere slapped Machache several times and she sustained bruises on her body.